Clement played 28 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks, gaining seven yards on three carries and catching all three of his targets for 30 yards.

While not exactly known for his receiving skills, the 220-pound undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin got a good chunk of the playing time in obvious passing situations Sunday night. The game context limited LeGarrette Blount to just 14 snaps and eight carries, while Jay Ajayi led the way with 31 snaps and 12 touches (three catches). Clement nonetheless remains the least interesting commodity in Philadelphia's three-headed backfield heading into a Week 14 road game against the Rams. Ajayi is the one with upside, while Blount remains the best bet for goal-line carries and clock-killing work. Clement falls somewhere in between, locked into a decent role that seemingly doesn't offer much room for growth unless one of his backfield mates gets hurt.