Eagles' Corey Clement: Listed as full practice participant
Clement (quadriceps) was estimated as a full practice participant on the Eagles' injury report Monday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After taking a seat Week 4 due to a quadriceps injury, Clement was on the active roster Sunday against the Vikings but didn't earn a single snap, offensive or otherwise. During that contest, Jay Ajayi picked up a torn ACL, an injury that bodes well for Clement's prospects moving forward. Clement will have to contend with Wendell Smallwood and eventually Darren Sproles (hamstring), when healthy, for touches out of the backfield. The breakdown of work between the trio is difficult to peg, but Clement and Smallwood are the best bets to earn a combination of carries and catches. In 19 regular-season games with the Eagles, Clement has averaged 4.3 YPC on 101 runs, reeled in 18 of 25 passes, and scored seven touchdowns.
