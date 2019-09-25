Eagles' Corey Clement: Listed as questionable for Week 4
Clement (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday but is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Green Bay
Clement emerged from Week 2 with a shoulder injury and didn't take the field this past Sunday against the Lions. The initial prognosis called for 1-to-2 weeks out of commission, but with a "full" designation on Wednesday's injury report, he has a chance to return Week 4. The Eagles will confirm Clement's availability, or lack thereof, about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...