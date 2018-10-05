Clement (quadriceps) didn't practice at all this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The failure to log any sort of practice participation suggests Clement is more likely to sit than to play, but we may not know for sure until the Eagles release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. With Darren Sproles (hamstring) already ruled out, Wendell Smallwood is a candidate to see double-digit touches while working behind Jay Ajayi in a backfield that always uses multiple players.