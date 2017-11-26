Clement gained 27 yards on four carries and 12 yards on one reception in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.

Clement hasn't disappeared from the offense despite the emergence of Jay Ajayi as an effective complement to LeGarrette Blount. The team clearly thinks highly of its rookie back, and it's telling that Clement got each of his five touches prior to garbage time in the fourth quarter. He's essentially stuck in a role as the third part of a three-headed monster, but there's little question the Eagles would have faith in Clement if injuries higher up the depth chart pushed him into a larger role. He'll take aim at the Seahawks in Week 13.