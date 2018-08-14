Clement (undisclosed) isn't practicing Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Clement's absence from a fourth straight practice all but ensures he'll miss Thursday's preseason game in New England. He had five carries for 30 yards in last week's preseason opener against the Steelers, showing why he's one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league. Of course, it also doesn't hurt that starter Jay Ajayi has a worrisome medical history, along with a multi-year track record of struggling as a pass catcher and pass blocker. Prior to Clement's current unspecified injury, both he and Ajayi had been healthy throughout all of the offseason program and training camp.

