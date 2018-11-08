Clement was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

The nature or severity of Clement's ailment isn't known, but the Eagles will hope that his condition improves enough to fit in some practice time Friday. Assuming the illness doesn't prevent him from playing Sunday against the Cowboys, Clement will likely work as the secondary option in the Eagles' backfield committee behind Wendell Smallwood. Smallwood has outpaced Clement in offensive snap count in each of the Eagles' past three contests.