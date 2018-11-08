Eagles' Corey Clement: Misses practice with ailment
Clement was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
The nature or severity of Clement's ailment isn't known, but the Eagles will hope that his condition improves enough to fit in some practice time Friday. Assuming the illness doesn't prevent him from playing Sunday against the Cowboys, Clement will likely work as the secondary option in the Eagles' backfield committee behind Wendell Smallwood. Smallwood has outpaced Clement in offensive snap count in each of the Eagles' past three contests.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Nearly invisible in Week 8 win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Totals 22 scrimmage yards versus Panthers•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Gains 69 total yards in Week 6 win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Confirmed to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Says he will play•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Practices fully Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...