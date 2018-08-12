Clement (undisclosed) remained on the sidelines for Sunday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Clement also sat out Saturday's practice, so it appears as though he may have picked up an injury in the team's preseason opener. According to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Clement was wearing a sleeve on his right leg, which suggests that could be the location of the injury. That said, the Eagles haven't commented on it and it's unclear when he's expected back at practice, so it's simply a situation to keep an eye on for now.

