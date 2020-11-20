Clement was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Upon discovering Thursday morning that a player within the organization tested positive for COVID-19, Philadelphia shifted a total of five players to the inactive list -- including fellow depth skill-position players J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower. The 26-year-old Clement has not been heavily integrated into the offense this season, collecting 19 rush attempts and four receptions over his nine appearances. He missed 12 games last year after being placed on IR with a shoulder injury.