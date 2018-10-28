Clement rushed for six yards on four carries and caught his lone target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London.

Clement has just 27 scrimmage yards over the past two games, while Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood both exceeded 60 scrimmage yards out of the backfield in this game alone. Jay Ajayi's knee injury created extended opportunities for the rest of Philadelphia's backfield, but Clement hasn't been the one capitalizing on those opportunities in recent weeks. He and the rest of the Eagles will be on bye in Week 9.