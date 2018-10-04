Clement (quadriceps) was held out of practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Clement was a spectator for a second straight session, which he watched without a helmet, per Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer. With no activity yet this week and healthier options available to the offense -- Jay Ajayi and Wendell Smallwood -- Clement may remain sidelined for another game Sunday versus the Vikings. Friday's injury report will peg Clement's chances of taking the field Week 5.

