Eagles' Corey Clement: No practice again Thursday
Clement (quadriceps) was held out of practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Clement was a spectator for a second straight session, which he watched without a helmet, per Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer. With no activity yet this week and healthier options available to the offense -- Jay Ajayi and Wendell Smallwood -- Clement may remain sidelined for another game Sunday versus the Vikings. Friday's injury report will peg Clement's chances of taking the field Week 5.
