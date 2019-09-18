Eagles' Corey Clement: No practice Wednesday
Clement (shoulder) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Clement is nursing a shoulder injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Falcons and is expected to miss at least one week. He was spotted wearing a sling following the Week 2 contest, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but it was reportedly just a precautionary measure. Miles Sanders stands to see work returning kicks as long as Clement is unable to go, with Darren Sproles handling punt returns.
