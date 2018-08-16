Clement (undisclosed) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest in New England, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Clement has been a non-participant at practice since the Eagles' exhibition opener last Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Neither the running back nor anyone in the organization have clarified the nature of the issue, but coach Doug Pederson has said Clement will be available by Week 1, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joining Clement on the sideline Thursday will be Darren Sproles, per Gunn, leaving plenty of touches for the likes of Wendell Smallwood and Matt Jones once Jay Ajayi vacates the backfield.

