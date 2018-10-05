Eagles' Corey Clement: Not seen at practice
Clement (quad) wasn't present for the start of Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Coach Doug Pederson said Clement would return to practice, but it now seems the second-year running back is absent for a third straight day. With Darren Sproles (hamstring) also missing from Friday's session, the Eagles appear to be headed for another week featuring Wendell Smallwood behind Jay Ajayi in the backfield.
