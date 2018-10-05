Clement (quad) wasn't present for the start of Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said Clement would return to practice, but it now seems the second-year running back is absent for a third straight day. With Darren Sproles (hamstring) also missing from Friday's session, the Eagles appear to be headed for another week featuring Wendell Smallwood behind Jay Ajayi in the backfield.

