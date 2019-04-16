Eagles' Corey Clement: On track for Week 1
Clement (knee) isn't sure when he will be cleared for practice, but he doesn't have any concern about his Week 1 availability, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports. "I'm back at it," Clement said Monday. "It wasn't an ACL. None of that. I'm hitting the ground running. You can expect Corey to be out there Game 1."
Clement still hasn't provided specifics on the season-ending knee injury he suffered Week 14, but he at least seemed to clarify that it wasn't a major ligament tear. He also mentioned wanting to play at around 210 pounds, believing a lighter frame (he's listed at 220) can help him become a more versatile player. It makes sense for Clement to focus on his quickness and pass-catching skills after the Eagles traded for Jordan Howard to serve as their bruiser on early downs. With Darren Sproles still pondering retirement and Wendell Smallwood far from a lock to earn a significant role, Clement has a path to regular playing time in passing situations. It sounds like the 24-year-old will be absent or limited throughout the offseason program, but he should get back on the field to compete for a role at some point during training camp.
