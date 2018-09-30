Eagles' Corey Clement: On track to play Week 4
Clement (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Clement was added to the injury report Thursday and was limited during the Eagles' final practice of the week, but the Eagles never seemed to express much concern about his availability for Sunday. Though he projects to suit up, Clement will likely see his opportunities out the backfield take a hit after logging a season-high 19 touches in the Week 3 win over the Colts. Jay Ajayi is set to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to a small back fracture and could reclaim a lead role for the Eagles.
