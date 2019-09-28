Clement played eight special teams snaps and none on offense in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.

Clement returned to the active roster after missing a week with a shoulder injury, but the Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, and Darren Sproles trio handled all the work on offense. Even prior to the injury, the 24-year-old had seen just three offensive snaps all season. Clement's role will likely be confined to special teams for the foreseeable future.