Eagles' Corey Clement: Plays just three snaps on offense
Clement was on the field for just three offensive snaps in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.
Clement made the roster as the fourth running back largely because of his special-teams ability, and that was his primary responsibility in this one, seeing 19 snaps there. Unfortunately, that doesn't leave much upside for the 24-year-old until an injury befalls one of Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, or Darren Sproles.
