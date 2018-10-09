Clement (quadriceps) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Eagles had listed Clement on their first practice report of Week 6 on Monday, but that was merely an estimate with the team not holding an official session. Clement apparently took every rep Tuesday when the team reconvened, likely clearing the way for him to suit up Thursday against the Giants. Unless the Eagles address their backfield depth with an outside pickup, both Clement and Wendell Smallwood should be in store for heightened roles the rest of the season after Jay Ajayi (knee) was placed on injured reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories