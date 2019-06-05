Eagles' Corey Clement: Practicing on side field
Clement (knee) is practicing on a side field during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Clement has largely been out of commission since suffering an undisclosed knee injury Dec. 9 of last season. Six months later, it seems he's beginning to ramp up his activity level. Clement roughly has another two months before the start of training camp starts up, when he'll look to maintain his hold on the No. 3 tailback job under Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders (hamstring).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 90-81
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 90-81 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 80-71
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 80-71 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 70-61
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 70-61 in our consensus...
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...