Clement (knee) is practicing on a side field during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Clement has largely been out of commission since suffering an undisclosed knee injury Dec. 9 of last season. Six months later, it seems he's beginning to ramp up his activity level. Clement roughly has another two months before the start of training camp starts up, when he'll look to maintain his hold on the No. 3 tailback job under Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders (hamstring).

