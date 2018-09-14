Clement is likely to take on a larger role with Darren Sproles (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Clement doesn't have the physical profile of a typical passing-down back, but he proved more than capable of handling the role late last season, memorably putting up a 4-100-1 receiving line in the Super Bowl. He should see a sizable uptick from his 18 percent snap share in Week 1, potentially taking on the majority of Sproles' 40 percent share. While Jay Ajayi is still the better bet to pile up carries and reach the end zone, Clement should at least be more involved than he was last week. Wendell Smallwood could also get a few more snaps as the No. 3 RB for Sunday's game.