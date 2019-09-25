Play

Clement (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday but is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Green Bay.

Clement emerged from Week 2 with a shoulder injury and didn't take the field this past Sunday against the Lions. The initial prognosis called for him to miss 1-to-2 weeks of action, but with a "full" designation on Wednesday's injury report, he has a chance to return Week 4. The Eagles will confirm Clement's availability, or lack thereof, about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories