Clement (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Clement played through the same injury last week against the Colts, gaining 75 carries on 19 touches while splitting work with Wendell Smallwood. The Eagles now expect Jay Ajayi to play through a small back fracture, likely returning Clement to the No. 2 role if he's ultimately cleared for Week 4. Clement seems likely to play after logging a limited practice Thursday, whereas Darren Sproles (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Sunday.

