Clement (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Clement was held out of Wednesday's practice entirely due to an illness, but he's already managed to return in full capacity. He'll suit up as Philadelphia's third running back, behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, versus the Bengals on Sunday.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: No practice due to illness•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Does little with eight touches•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Increased duties on tap•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Ready for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Quad injury surfaces•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Fills in for Sanders and Scott•