Play

Clement (shoulder) is listed as active Thursday at Green Bay.

Clement progressed well through the shoulder injury that he picked up Week 2, going from DNP to LP to FP on Eagles injury reports in advance of this contest. Poised to return from a one-game absence, he may not be more than a special teamer with all of Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories