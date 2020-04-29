Play

Clement signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Philadelphia opted not to tender the 25-year-old a contract as a restricted free agent in March, but the team is now bringing him back on a more affordable deal. Clement had a solid rookie campaign as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but he's been limited by injury to 15 games over the past two seasons. The Eagles didn't add any running backs during the course of the 2020 NFL Draft, so the Wisconsin product figures to compete for the backup job with Boston Scott behind starter Miles Sanders.

