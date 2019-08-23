Eagles' Corey Clement: Returns to start preseason game
Clement (knee) rushed seven times for 18 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Thursday's 26-15 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Clement got the start with Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders taking the night off, suggesting he's over the knee injury that had been bothering up to this point. Josh Adams also got seven carries in this one and diminutive receiving back Darren Sproles remains in the mix as well, so there's no shortage of bodies for Philadelphia to sort through at the running back position before the season starts. Clement's roster spot should be safe as long as he stays in front of Adams.
