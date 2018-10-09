Eagles' Corey Clement: Says he will play
Clement (quadriceps) indicated Tuesday that he will play in Thursday's game against the Giants, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
With Jay Ajayi (ACL) lost for the season and Darren Sproles' status up in the air, Clement could be contending with Wendell Smallwood and possibly Josh Adams for carries during Thursday's matchup with the Giants. Clement's estimated full participation Tuesday furthers the notion that he will suit up for the contest. He toted the rock 16 times in Week 3 with Ajayi out of commission, suggesting he will likely be first in line for the lead role in his absence.
