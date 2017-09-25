Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores first career touchdown
Clement ran six times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Five of his six carries came after Darren Sproles was injured at the start of the second quarter, and three came in the fourth. While LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood handled the bulk of the load, the undrafted rookie showed he could contribute as well, finding the end zone from 15 yards out with less than six minutes left in the game. With Sproles slated for a multi-week absence, Clement could continue to earn more work in the Eagles' backfield.
