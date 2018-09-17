Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores first touchdown of season
Clement rushed six times for 30 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 55 yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers.
Clement saw nine of his touches while Jay Ajayi nursed a back injury in the first half although the Wisconsin product split 10 carries evenly with Wendell Smallwood over that time. The 23-year-old racked up 59 total yards and burst through a wide-open hole for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven in the second quarter. The former undrafted free agent probably wouldn't be in line for such a large workload in Week 3 against the Colts unless both Ajayi and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are unable to go.
