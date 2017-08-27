Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores from three yards out Thursday
Clement rushed nine times for 42 yards and a touchdown Thursday night versus the Dolphins to go with two catches for 11 yards.
The undrafted rookie has had an impressive preseason and is doing all he can to secure himself a roster spot. Whether he can or not most likely depends on the Eagles keeping a fifth running back as LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and 2017 fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey are all virtual locks to make the team, according to Reuben Frank of CSN Philadelphia. Clement once again had the highest snap count of any Philadelphia running back, edging out Pumphrey 26-25 as the Eagles' coaching staff continues to evaluate the two.
