Clement rushed six times for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-9 defeat of the Cowboys. He also converted a two-point attempt.

The undrafted rookie capped off the first drive of the second half with an 11-yard run up the middle for a score that put the Eagles up for good. Despite seeing half the touches that he did in Week 9, Clement managed to reach 50 yards in his third consecutive game. His emergence, alongside Jay Ajayi's arrival, certainly makes the Philadelphia backfield a three-headed monster as they head into a Week 12 matchup at Chicago.