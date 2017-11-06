Clement ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and added another score on a 15-yard reception in Sunday's 51-23 win over the Broncos.

The blowout nature of the contest probably played a major factor, but Clement ended up playing 28 of the Eagles' 69 offensive snaps to outpace the team's other four active running backs. Clement was able to capitalize on the opportunities he earned, but unless the Eagles' next contest Week 11 against the Cowboys proves similarly noncompetitive, it's unlikely he'll turn in a third consecutive game of double-digit carries. New pickup Jay Ajayi is expected to gain more familiarity with the Eagles' playbook and take on a larger role in the offense after the bye week, while starter LeGarrette Blount also should be in store for slightly heftier workloads in most weeks than the 16 snaps he managed Sunday. That likely leaves little more than change-of-pace work available for Clement.