Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores three touchdowns Sunday
Clement ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and added another score on a 15-yard reception in Sunday's 51-23 win over the Broncos.
The blowout nature of the contest probably played a major factor, but Clement ended up playing 28 of the Eagles' 69 offensive snaps to outpace the team's other four active running backs. Clement was able to capitalize on the opportunities he earned, but unless the Eagles' next contest Week 11 against the Cowboys proves similarly noncompetitive, it's unlikely he'll turn in a third consecutive game of double-digit carries. New pickup Jay Ajayi is expected to gain more familiarity with the Eagles' playbook and take on a larger role in the offense after the bye week, while starter LeGarrette Blount also should be in store for slightly heftier workloads in most weeks than the 16 snaps he managed Sunday. That likely leaves little more than change-of-pace work available for Clement.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Leads team in rushing Sunday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees just 10 snaps•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees eight touches in win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Could get some of Smallwood's work•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Gets season-high 10 carries•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...