Eagles' Corey Clement: Season comes to end
Clement (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The Eagles haven't publicly commented on the results of the MRI that Clement required Monday, but the running back's move to IR implies that he was likely looking at a multi-week recovery timeline. With Clement officially shut down for the final three regular-season contests and a potential postseason run, Darren Sproles checks in as the top change-of-pace option behind starter Josh Adams, while Wendell Smallwood also slides up a spot on the depth chart.
