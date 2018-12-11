Clement (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Eagles haven't publicly commented on the results of the MRI that Clement required Monday, but the running back's move to IR implies that he was likely looking at a multi-week recovery timeline. With Clement officially shut down for the final three regular-season contests and a potential postseason run, Darren Sproles checks in as the top change-of-pace option behind starter Josh Adams, while Wendell Smallwood also slides up a spot on the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...