Clement rushed seven times for 17 yards and caught his lone target for a gain of 22 in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.

While Kenjon Barner was more effective in the run game, Clement showed he could help fill the void left by Darren Sproles with a nice little catch and run as the Eagles' two-minute drill began in the first half. With Wendell Smallwood due back from his knee injury soon, it remains difficult to trust anyone in the Eagles' backfield for fantasy purposes other than LeGarrette Blount.