Clement carried the ball four times for 17 yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 34-29 defeat of the Giants.

The 10 offensive snaps were the fewest he's played since Week 6 at Carolina, but he saw his usual allotment of between five to seven touches for the fifth straight week. He'll be a risky play Week 16 versus Oakland.

