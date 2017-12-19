Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees just 10 snaps in win
Clement carried the ball four times for 17 yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 34-29 defeat of the Giants.
The 10 offensive snaps were the fewest he's played since Week 6 at Carolina, but he saw his usual allotment of between five to seven touches for the fifth straight week. He'll be a risky play Week 16 versus Oakland.
