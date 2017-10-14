Clement carried the ball twice for a total of one yard in Thursday's win over the Panthers.

He wasn't targeted in the passing game. The undrafted rookie didn't do much with his touches and saw fewer than half as many snaps as Kenjon Barner. With Wendell Smallwood (back) working his way back from injury possibly in time for next Monday night's contest, Clement has a long way to climb up the depth chart to fantasy relevance.