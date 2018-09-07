Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees just five touches in win
Clement rushed for 26 yards on five carries in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.
Clement rushed four times for just two yards until his 21-yard fourth-quarter burst converted a key third down and set up the game-winning touchdown two plays later. The Wisconsin product saw 10 fewer touches than Jay Ajayi and had as many rushes as Darren Sproles although the latter saw seven targets in the passing game as well. As such, Clement remains the third best option in Philadelphia's backfield when the team hosts Tampa Bay in Week 2.
