Clement rushed three times for eight yards in Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals.

Clement once again played sparingly behind Miles Sanders and saw just six snaps on offense, seven fewer than Boston Scott. Perhaps his most notable contribution to the game was an unnecessary roughness penalty on a second-quarter punt that set the Bengals up at the Eagles' 38-yard line, enabling Cincinnati to kick a field goal just five plays later for their first points of the game. With Sanders healthy, the 25-year-old looks like he'll primarily be a special-teams contributor for the foreseeable future.