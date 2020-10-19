Clement failed to corral his lone target in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Ravens.
Clement played seven offensive snaps in the contest, his most since the Eagles' Week 1 loss to Washington, when Miles Sanders was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Sanders exited Sunday's contest midway through the third quarter with a knee injury that's expected to keep him out for 1-to-2 weeks, paving the way for Clement to see a slightly expanded workload Week 7 in a Thursday night matchup with the Giants. That said, Boston Scott is likely to operate as the lead option in the Eagles' backfield committee while Sanders is out, so Clement probably can't be counted on to take on double-digit touches if the game proves to be reasonably competitive throughout.
