Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees seven touches in win
Clement carried the ball six times for 24 yards and caught one of three pass attempts for 28 additional yards in Sunday's defeat of the Rams.
The seven total touches were the rookie's most since Week 9. His 27 snaps came just one shy of his career high, while LeGarrette Blount saw just 15. Nevertheless, the Wisconsin product's role in the Eagles' offense is the least valuable among their running back trio. He is not a recommended option in Week 15 against the Giants.
