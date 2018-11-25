Eagles' Corey Clement: Set to lose work to Adams
Clement is expected to see his role within the Eagles' backfield committee decline beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants with the team planning to start Josh Adams and feature him more prominently moving forward, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Clement's arrow had already been pointing down even before Rapoport's nugget, as the second-year back earned just four touches (two carries, two receptions) -- his fewest in any of his eight appearances this season -- in the Week 11 loss to the Saints. Wendell Smallwood, who had also benefited from an increased workload since Jay Ajayi (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in early October, was also limited to just four offensive snaps in that contest, while Adams (seven carries for 53 yards, three receptions for 19 yards), an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, continued to stand out as the most productive member in the committee. Adams should now get the opportunity to build on his impressive performance to date, resulting in Clement and Smallwood perhaps in line to see usage on par with what they received in Week 11 on a regular basis. If that ends up being the case, it would be tough to justify holding Clement even in most deeper leagues.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Just four touches in loss•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Held to eight yards on 18 snaps•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Cleared for Sunday's game•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Back at practice•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Misses practice with ailment•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Nearly invisible in Week 8 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...