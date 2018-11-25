Clement is expected to see his role within the Eagles' backfield committee decline beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants with the team planning to start Josh Adams and feature him more prominently moving forward, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clement's arrow had already been pointing down even before Rapoport's nugget, as the second-year back earned just four touches (two carries, two receptions) -- his fewest in any of his eight appearances this season -- in the Week 11 loss to the Saints. Wendell Smallwood, who had also benefited from an increased workload since Jay Ajayi (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in early October, was also limited to just four offensive snaps in that contest, while Adams (seven carries for 53 yards, three receptions for 19 yards), an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, continued to stand out as the most productive member in the committee. Adams should now get the opportunity to build on his impressive performance to date, resulting in Clement and Smallwood perhaps in line to see usage on par with what they received in Week 11 on a regular basis. If that ends up being the case, it would be tough to justify holding Clement even in most deeper leagues.