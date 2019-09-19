Eagles' Corey Clement: Spectator at practice
Clement (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Clement's right shoulder injury would likely keep him sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks, but the Eagles have yet to officially rule him out for Sunday's game against the Lions. That said, Clement's lack of practice participation Wednesday and Thursday suggests that he'll likely trending toward an inactive status in Week 3. The 24-year-old has mainly handled a special-teams role through the Eagles' first two games, logging just three offensive snaps between the contests.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: No practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Will miss at least one week•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Taken to locker room•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Plays just three snaps on offense•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Will form part of committee•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Returns to start preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...