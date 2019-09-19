Play

Clement (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Clement's right shoulder injury would likely keep him sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks, but the Eagles have yet to officially rule him out for Sunday's game against the Lions. That said, Clement's lack of practice participation Wednesday and Thursday suggests that he'll likely trending toward an inactive status in Week 3. The 24-year-old has mainly handled a special-teams role through the Eagles' first two games, logging just three offensive snaps between the contests.

