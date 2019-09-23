Eagles' Corey Clement: Still battling shoulder issue
Clement (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice estimate.
Clement will need to get on the field in some capacity by Wednesday's practice. However, the fact that he wouldn't have been on the field if the Eagles hosted a Monday practice makes it likely Clement misses his second straight game. He serves mainly as a return man anyway, so Miles Sanders will field kicks if Clement sits out.
