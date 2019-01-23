The Eagles still haven't provided any details on the nature of Clement's season-ending knee injury, Andrew Kulp of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Clement suffered the injury Week 14 and was placed on injured reserve two days later, with one report suggesting the issue could be serious enough to impact his offseason routine. We still don't have any update on a diagnosis, but it does seem Clement is facing a significant hurdle in his attempt to bounce back from a sophomore slump. The rest of the Philadelphia backfield is equally unsettled, with Darren Sproles presumably contemplating retirement and Jay Ajayi potentially headed for free agency while rehabbing a torn ACL. The Eagles do have Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams under contract for 2019, but neither player inspires confidence as anything more than a No. 3 back. The team likely will look for an external upgrade even if Sproles and/or Ajayi sticks around.