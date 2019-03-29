Clement (knee) still figures to have a role after the Eagles traded for fellow running back Jordan Howard, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A pleasant surprise as a rookie and a considerable disappointment in his sophomore campaign, Clement is now recovering from a December knee injury, with the Eagles declining to provide any details. His health may have played a role in the decision to acquire Howard, but it's more likely the team simply jumped at the opportunity to acquire a proven lead runner in exchange for a late-round pick. If healthy, Clement likely offers enough versatility to keep his roster spot safe, with potential to handle passing downs and/or spell Howard on early downs. The recent transaction is worse news for Josh Adams, whose strengths largely seem to overlap with Howard's. The Eagles also have Wendell Smallwood and could add another running back in the upcoming draft.