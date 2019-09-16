Clement (shoulder) was taken to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Falcons, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

It's unclear when Clement may have gotten hurt, but he joins an extensive list of Eagles injured in this one, highlighted by wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin).

