Clement rushed for 56 yards on 16 carries and added 19 yards on three receptions during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts. He fumbled twice, but recovered both.

Getting the start in placed of the injured Jay Ajayi (back), Clement saw more touches than backup Wendell Smallwood -- 19 to 13 -- but gained 16 fewer yards and was watching as Smallwood ended up with the game-winning score. How much, if any, of Sunday's action will be reflected next week against Tennessee is a bit of a mystery. Ajayi's status is day-to-day. If he returns, it could be back to a split between he and Clement, with Ajayi totaling 23 touches through the season's first two weeks to Clement's 16. It is also possible that, given Smallwood's big day, the Eagles look to him more as a change-of-pace option.