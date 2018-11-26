Clement played 24 of the Eagles' 65 offensive snaps (37 percent) in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants, finishing with five carries for 45 yards and two receptions for 31 yards.

Clement's 76 yards from scrimmage were his most since Week 2, but it's difficult to get excited about his fantasy prospects moving forward considering that the production wasn't supported by a major uptick in volume. Furthermore, coach Doug Pederson told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com on Monday that he wants to increase Josh Adams' (22 carries for 84 yards and a score in Week 12) workload down the stretch, so any additional touches for the newly-minted lead back might come at Clement's expense. On a positive note, Clement at least worked as the clear No. 2 option behind Adams on Sunday, as former starter Wendell Smallwood was limited to just one offensive snap.