Clement carried eight times for six yards and caught two passes for 16 more yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers.

Clement finished just one carry behind Wendell Smallwood for the team lead, but he did next to nothing on the ground as he averaged just 0.8 yards per carry. He hauled in both balls that were thrown his way, but he did little outside of an 11-yard gain and finished with his lowest scrimmage yardage total since Week 1. Clement had made a splash in recent performances and will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Jaguars.