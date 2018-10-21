Eagles' Corey Clement: Totals 22 scrimmage yards versus Panthers
Clement carried eight times for six yards and caught two passes for 16 more yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers.
Clement finished just one carry behind Wendell Smallwood for the team lead, but he did next to nothing on the ground as he averaged just 0.8 yards per carry. He hauled in both balls that were thrown his way, but he did little outside of an 11-yard gain and finished with his lowest scrimmage yardage total since Week 1. Clement had made a splash in recent performances and will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Gains 69 total yards in Week 6 win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Confirmed to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Says he will play•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Could see added work with Ajayi on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...